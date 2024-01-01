2009 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

Menu
<p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>JUST LANDED!!</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>2009 Chevrolet Express 2500 135 WB!! </p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>**REAR SHELVING**</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>4.8L V8, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, PASSENGER SIDE DOUBLE DOOR, REAR DOUBLE DOOR, 2 SETS OF KEYS AND MUCH MORE!!</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>**VEHICLE RUNS GOOD**</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>**VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS**</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>sales@autoview.ca</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>905-379-4206</p>

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
154,345KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1GCGG25C091164770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 154,345 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED!!

2009 Chevrolet Express 2500 135" WB!! 

**REAR SHELVING**

4.8L V8, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, PASSENGER SIDE DOUBLE DOOR, REAR DOUBLE DOOR, 2 SETS OF KEYS AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE RUNS GOOD**

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS**

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Bucket Seats
Trip Computer

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
