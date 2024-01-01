$5,999+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van
RWD 2500 135" **DRIVES GREAT**
2009 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van
RWD 2500 135" **DRIVES GREAT**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Sold As Is
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 154,345 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
2009 Chevrolet Express 2500 135" WB!!
**REAR SHELVING**
4.8L V8, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, PASSENGER SIDE DOUBLE DOOR, REAR DOUBLE DOOR, 2 SETS OF KEYS AND MUCH MORE!!
**VEHICLE RUNS GOOD**
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.
EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.
All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.
*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto View
Email Auto View
Auto View
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-379-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-379-4206