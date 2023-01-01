Menu
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

220,426 KM

Details Features

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Motormax Auto Sales

905-664-7629

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

DRW Work Truck

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

DRW Work Truck

Location

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

905-664-7629

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

220,426KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10186056
  • Stock #: 07143159
  • VIN: 1GBJC73K89F113159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Dump Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 220,426 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Motormax Auto Sales

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

