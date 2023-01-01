2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 0 , 4 2 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10186056

10186056 Stock #: 07143159

07143159 VIN: 1GBJC73K89F113159

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Dump Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 220,426 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Dual Rear Wheels Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Comfort Climate Control Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.