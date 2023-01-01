$29,888+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
DRW Work Truck
220,426KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Stock #: 07143159
- VIN: 1GBJC73K89F113159
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Dump Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 220,426 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
