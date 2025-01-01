Menu
JUST LANDED!!

2009 Mercedes Benz C350!!

**EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS**

3.5L V6 MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, SUNROOF AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS**

**ADDITIONAL $599 FOR CERTIFICATION**

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. 

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.

Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

285,001 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

3.5L **WELL SERVICED**

2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

3.5L **WELL SERVICED**

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
285,001KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDDGF56X59F232849

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 285,001 KM

JUST LANDED!!

2009 Mercedes Benz C350!!

**EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS**

3.5L V6 MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, SUNROOF AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS**

**ADDITIONAL $599 FOR CERTIFICATION**

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.

Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto View

905-379-4206

2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class