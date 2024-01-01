$16,999+ tax & licensing
2009 Nissan 370Z
COUPE
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 128,747 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED !!
2009 Nissan 370z!!
** COUPE**
**RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT**
3.7L , 6 CYL, MANUAL 6 SPEED, RWD, 332 HP, NEW BRAKES, VALLEY GASKET SERVICE COMPLETED, HKS EXHAUST, TEIN COILOVERS, STILLEN INTAKES, STILLEN HEADERS, ECUTEK TUNE, COUPE, AFTER MARKET SCREEN INPUT, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, USB INPUT, IPOD, RADIO, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, AND MUCH MORE!!
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.
EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
**An additional cost of $699 will be applied if you wish to purchase a vehicle with a safety standards certificate.
All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.
All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.
*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
905-379-4206