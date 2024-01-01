Menu
Used
128,747KM
VIN JN1AZ44E19M403520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 128,747 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED !!

2009 Nissan 370z!!

** COUPE**

**RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT**

3.7L , 6 CYL, MANUAL 6 SPEED, RWD, 332 HP, NEW BRAKES, VALLEY GASKET SERVICE COMPLETED, HKS EXHAUST, TEIN COILOVERS, STILLEN INTAKES, STILLEN HEADERS, ECUTEK TUNE, COUPE, AFTER MARKET SCREEN INPUT, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, USB INPUT, IPOD, RADIO, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, AND MUCH MORE!!

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

**An additional cost of $699 will be applied if you wish to purchase a vehicle with a safety standards certificate.

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

