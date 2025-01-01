$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2010 Acura RDX
SH-AWD **HEATED FRONT SEATS**
2010 Acura RDX
SH-AWD **HEATED FRONT SEATS**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,222 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL!!
2010 Acura RDX!!
**SH-AWD MODEL**
The 2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD is a compact luxury crossover with a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine producing 240 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission. Its Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system enhances dry-road handling and provides excellent traction in slippery conditions by actively distributing power between the wheels. The 2010 model is known for its sporty driving dynamics, which are helped by a sport-tuned suspension.
Engine and Performance
Engine: 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder
Horsepower: 240 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque: 260 lb-ft @ 4,500 rpm
Transmission: 5-speed automatic with manual shift control
Drivetrain: Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD)
Interior and Convenience
Available leather seats
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Seven-speaker premium audio system
Bluetooth and XM radio
Power-adjustable, heated front seats
Rearview camera integrated into the auto-dimming rearview mirror
Steering wheel with multimedia controls and paddle shifters
Rear cargo area with split-folding seat
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.
HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles.
All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Guarantee.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)
EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto View
Email Auto View
Auto View
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-379-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-379-4206