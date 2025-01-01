Menu
<p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>NEW ARRIVAL!!</span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>2010 Acura RDX!!</span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>**SH-AWD MODEL**</span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>The 2010 Acura RDX SH-AWD is a compact luxury crossover with a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine producing 240 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission. Its Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system enhances dry-road handling and provides excellent traction in slippery conditions by actively distributing power between the wheels. The 2010 model is known for its sporty driving dynamics, which are helped by a sport-tuned suspension.</span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><strong><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Engine and Performance</span></span></span></strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Engine: 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder </span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Horsepower: 240 hp @ 6,000 rpm </span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Torque: 260 lb-ft @ 4,500 rpm </span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Transmission: 5-speed automatic with manual shift control </span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Drivetrain: Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD)</span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><strong><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Interior and Convenience</span></span></span></strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Available leather seats </span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Dual-zone automatic climate control </span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Seven-speaker premium audio system </span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Bluetooth and XM radio </span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Power-adjustable, heated front seats </span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Rearview camera integrated into the auto-dimming rearview mirror </span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Steering wheel with multimedia controls and paddle shifters </span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Rear cargo area with split-folding seat</span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles. </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Guarantee.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>sales@autoview.ca</span></p><p style=line-height: 1.2;><span id=docs-internal-guid-4ac04223-7fff-914d-3829-742cb49c2e1a></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>905-379-4206</span></p>

