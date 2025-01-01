Menu
JUST LANDED!!

2010 Audi A5 Cabriolet!!

**CLEAN CARFAX**

**EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY**

2.0L TURBOCHARGED INLINE 4 MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, QUATTRO ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED FRONT SEAT, PIRELLI TIRES, PHONE CONNECTIVITY, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, BANG & OLUFSEN SPEAKERS AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS** 

**ADDITIONAL $699 FOR SAFETY** 

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. 

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.

Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

2010 Audi A5

241,300 KM

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Audi A5

CABRIOLET **CLEAN CARFAX**WELL SERVICED**

2010 Audi A5

CABRIOLET **CLEAN CARFAX**WELL SERVICED**

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
241,300KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAULFBFH4AN013775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 241,300 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED!!

2010 Audi A5 Cabriolet!!

**CLEAN CARFAX**

**EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY**

2.0L TURBOCHARGED INLINE 4 MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, QUATTRO ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED FRONT SEAT, PIRELLI TIRES, PHONE CONNECTIVITY, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, BANG & OLUFSEN SPEAKERS AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS** 

**ADDITIONAL $699 FOR SAFETY** 

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.

Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto View

905-379-4206

2010 Audi A5