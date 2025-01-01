Menu
<p style=line-height: 1.5;>NEW ARRIVAL!!</p><p style=line-height: 1.5;>2010 Audi Q5 Premium!!</p><p style=line-height: 1.5;>**DEALER SERVICED**</p><p style=line-height: 1.5;>**DRIVES EXCELLENT**</p><p style=line-height: 1.5;>3.2L V6 MOTOR, 270 HP / 243 LB-FT, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, QUATTRO ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BACK UP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ALL LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED FRONT SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER REAR HATCH AND MUCH MORE!!</p><p style=line-height: 1.5;>**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**</p><p style=line-height: 1.5;> </p><p style=line-height: 1.5;><em>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. </em></p><p style=line-height: 1.5;><em>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1.5;><em>EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1.5;><em>All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1.5;><em>All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. </em></p><p style=line-height: 1.5;><em>*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*</em></p><p style=line-height: 1.5;><em>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</em></p><p style=line-height: 1.5;><em>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</em></p><p style=line-height: 1.5;><em>sales@autoview.ca</em></p><p style=line-height: 1.5;><em>905-379-4206</em></p>

2010 Audi Q5

170,210 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
3.2L Premium **DEALER SERVICED**

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
170,210KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1LKCFP7AA081632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,210 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL!!

2010 Audi Q5 Premium!!

**DEALER SERVICED**

**DRIVES EXCELLENT**

3.2L V6 MOTOR, 270 HP / 243 LB-FT, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, QUATTRO ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BACK UP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ALL LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED FRONT SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER REAR HATCH AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206

