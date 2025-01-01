Menu
<p>JUST LANDED!!</p><p>2010 Audi S5 Cabriolet!!</p><p>**LOTS OF SERVICE RECORDS**</p><p>**POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP**</p><p>**DRIVES EXCELLENT**</p><p>3.0L V6 SUPERCHARGED MOTOR, 333 HP / 325 LB-FT, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, QUATTRO ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 19 AUDI SPORT RIMS, PARKING SENSORS, BLUETOOTH, ALL LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED MEMORY SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE!!</p><p>**ADDITIONAL $699 FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION**</p><p><em>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.</em></p><p><em>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.</em><br /><br /><em>EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</em><br /><br /><em>All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.</em><br /><br /><em>All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. </em><br /><br /><em>*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*</em><br /><br /><em>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</em><br /><br /><em>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</em><br /><br /><em>sales@autoview.ca</em><br /><br /><em>905-379-4206</em></p>

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 202,020 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED!!

2010 Audi S5 Cabriolet!!

**LOTS OF SERVICE RECORDS**

**POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP**

**DRIVES EXCELLENT**

3.0L V6 SUPERCHARGED MOTOR, 333 HP / 325 LB-FT, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, QUATTRO ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 19" AUDI SPORT RIMS, PARKING SENSORS, BLUETOOTH, ALL LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED MEMORY SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE!!

**ADDITIONAL $699 FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION**

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto View

