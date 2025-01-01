Menu
<p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;>CALLING ALL DIESEL ENTHUSIASTS!!</p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;>2010 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie!!</p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;>**DUALLY**</p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;>**TRUCK BEING SOLD AS-IS DUE TO DELETED EXHAUST**</p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;>The 2010 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie is powered by a standard 6.7L 6-cylinder Cummins turbodiesel engine, producing 350 hp and 610 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. It is available in two-wheel or four-wheel drive, in various cab configurations (Regular, Crew, or Mega Cab), and with either dual or single rear wheels. Key features of the Laramie trim include luxury amenities like leather upholstery, heated seats, Bluetooth connectivity, dual-zone climate control, and a premium sound system.  </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><strong>Mechanical Specifications</strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><strong>Engine</strong>: 6.7L 6-Cyl. (350 hp @ 3000 rpm, 610 lb-ft of torque @ 1400 rpm) </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><strong>Transmission</strong>: 6-speed manual (standard) or 6-speed automatic (optional) </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><strong>Drivetrain</strong>: Available in Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) or 4-Wheel Drive (4WD) </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><strong>Wheels</strong>: Standard dual rear wheels (DRW), with single rear wheel (SRW) as an option </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><strong>Suspension</strong>: Independent front, solid live axle rear with leaf springs </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><strong>Towing</strong>: Up to 17,600 pounds when properly equipped </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><strong>Laramie Trim Features (Interior & Tech) </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><strong>Upholstery</strong>: Available leather seats</p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><strong>Climate Control</strong>: Dual-zone automatic climate control</p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><strong>Infotainment</strong>: AM/FM stereo radio, Radio Data System (RDS), Bluetooth connectivity, and Satellite Radio</p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><strong>Comfort</strong>: Heated seats and heated mirrors</p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><strong>Convenience</strong>: UConnect hands-free communication, keyless entry, power windows and locks</p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles. </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>sales@autoview.ca</span></p><p style=line-height: 1.2;><span id=docs-internal-guid-4ae5e3c2-7fff-e587-640f-642a3155dc97></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>905-379-4206</span></p>

Vehicle Description

CALLING ALL DIESEL ENTHUSIASTS!!

2010 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie!!

**DUALLY**

**TRUCK BEING SOLD AS-IS DUE TO DELETED EXHAUST**

The 2010 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie is powered by a standard 6.7L 6-cylinder Cummins turbodiesel engine, producing 350 hp and 610 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. It is available in two-wheel or four-wheel drive, in various cab configurations (Regular, Crew, or Mega Cab), and with either dual or single rear wheels. Key features of the Laramie trim include luxury amenities like leather upholstery, heated seats, Bluetooth connectivity, dual-zone climate control, and a premium sound system.  

Mechanical Specifications

Engine: 6.7L 6-Cyl. (350 hp @ 3000 rpm, 610 lb-ft of torque @ 1400 rpm) 

Transmission: 6-speed manual (standard) or 6-speed automatic (optional) 

Drivetrain: Available in Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) or 4-Wheel Drive (4WD) 

Wheels: Standard dual rear wheels (DRW), with single rear wheel (SRW) as an option 

Suspension: Independent front, solid live axle rear with leaf springs 

Towing: Up to 17,600 pounds when properly equipped 

Laramie Trim Features (Interior & Tech) 

Upholstery: Available leather seats

Climate Control: Dual-zone automatic climate control

Infotainment: AM/FM stereo radio, Radio Data System (RDS), Bluetooth connectivity, and Satellite Radio

Comfort: Heated seats and heated mirrors

Convenience: UConnect hands-free communication, keyless entry, power windows and locks

 

"This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition".

HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles. 

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

