Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 587,089 KM
Vehicle Description
CALLING ALL DIESEL ENTHUSIASTS!!
2010 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie!!
**DUALLY**
**TRUCK BEING SOLD AS-IS DUE TO DELETED EXHAUST**
The 2010 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie is powered by a standard 6.7L 6-cylinder Cummins turbodiesel engine, producing 350 hp and 610 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. It is available in two-wheel or four-wheel drive, in various cab configurations (Regular, Crew, or Mega Cab), and with either dual or single rear wheels. Key features of the Laramie trim include luxury amenities like leather upholstery, heated seats, Bluetooth connectivity, dual-zone climate control, and a premium sound system.
Mechanical Specifications
Engine: 6.7L 6-Cyl. (350 hp @ 3000 rpm, 610 lb-ft of torque @ 1400 rpm)
Transmission: 6-speed manual (standard) or 6-speed automatic (optional)
Drivetrain: Available in Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) or 4-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Wheels: Standard dual rear wheels (DRW), with single rear wheel (SRW) as an option
Suspension: Independent front, solid live axle rear with leaf springs
Towing: Up to 17,600 pounds when properly equipped
Laramie Trim Features (Interior & Tech)
Upholstery: Available leather seats
Climate Control: Dual-zone automatic climate control
Infotainment: AM/FM stereo radio, Radio Data System (RDS), Bluetooth connectivity, and Satellite Radio
Comfort: Heated seats and heated mirrors
Convenience: UConnect hands-free communication, keyless entry, power windows and locks
"This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition".
HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles.
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
