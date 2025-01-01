Menu
<p>JUST LANDED!!</p><p>2010 Hyundai Genesis 3.8L!!</p><p>**DEALER SERVICED**</p><p>**CLEAN CARFAX**</p><p>The 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 is a rear-wheel-drive, 4-passenger sport coupe featuring a 3.8-liter V6 engine producing 306 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque, paired with a standard 6-speed manual or optional 6-speed automatic transmission.</p><p><strong>Engine and Performance </strong></p><p><strong>Engine</strong>: 3.8-liter V6</p><p><strong>Horsepower</strong>: 306 hp at 6,300 rpm</p><p><strong>Torque</strong>: 266 lb-ft at 4,700 rpm</p><p><strong>Transmission</strong>: 6-speed automatic</p><p><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;><strong>Notable Options</strong>: INFINITY SPEAKERS, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED FRONT SEATS, AUTOMATIC WINDOWS, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF AND MUCH MORE!!</span></p><p><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**</span></p>

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

