2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe
3.8L **DEALER SERVICED**CLEAN CARFAX**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 106,855 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
2010 Hyundai Genesis 3.8L!!
**DEALER SERVICED**
**CLEAN CARFAX**
The 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 is a rear-wheel-drive, 4-passenger sport coupe featuring a 3.8-liter V6 engine producing 306 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque, paired with a standard 6-speed manual or optional 6-speed automatic transmission.
Engine and Performance
Engine: 3.8-liter V6
Horsepower: 306 hp at 6,300 rpm
Torque: 266 lb-ft at 4,700 rpm
Transmission: 6-speed automatic
Notable Options: INFINITY SPEAKERS, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED FRONT SEATS, AUTOMATIC WINDOWS, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF AND MUCH MORE!!
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)
EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.
Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.
All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty.
*All prices are plus HST*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
Auto View
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
