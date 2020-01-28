Menu
2010 Jeep Wrangler

Mountain Trail Rated

Location

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

1 1064 Highway #8, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 5H8

416-688-2301

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 201,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4557606
  • Stock #: 910
  • VIN: 1j4aa2d15al146985
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11995 Certified!.


2010 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4x4 :6 Cylinder Engine, 6 Speed Manual, Drives Great!


HST and Licencing are extra


CALL or TEXT GNV AUTO SALES INC at (416) 688-2301 FOR AN APPOINTMENT.


Located at 1064 Hwy 8 Stoney Creek, just east of McNeilly Road


EXTENDED WARRANTY and/OR FINANCING IS AVAILABLE OAC.


WE ARE AN OMVIC AND UCDA REGISTERED DEALER, SO BUY WITH CONFIDENCE NO HIDDEN FEES GUARANTEED


While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages.


Call or text (416) 688-2301


Warranty:

Available.


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

