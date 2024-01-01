$9,999+ tax & licensing
2010 MINI Cooper
Hardtop S
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 153,803 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
2010 Mini Cooper S!!
**6 SPEED MANUAL**
1.6L TURBOCHARGED INLINE 4 MOTOR, 172 HP / 177 LB-FT, 6 SPEED MANUAL W/ HILL ASSIST, FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, PUSH BUTTON START, DUAL SUNROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLUETOOTH, AUTOMATIC WINDOWS AND MUCH MORE!!
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS**
**ADDITIONAL $699.99 FOR CERTIFICATION**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.
EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.
All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.
*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
Vehicle Features
