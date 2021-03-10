Menu
2010 Subaru Impreza

128,000 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
GNV Auto Sales Inc.

416-688-2301

5dr HB WRX

Location

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

1 1064 Highway #8, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 5H8

416-688-2301

Certified

128,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6727493
  • Stock #: 1046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1046
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW..Another Great Find By GNV Auto Sales!!


 


CALL BEFORE IT'S GONE..(905) 643-2293


 


RARE HARD TO FIND SUBARU WRX IN EXCELLENT CONDITION. LEATHER AND SUNROOF. WELL MAINTAINED AND DEALER SERVICED!


 


NEW CAR TRADE IN,ONLY 128,000 Kms, DRIVES LIKE NEW!


 


Ask yourself this!!..Why buy from a PART-TIME Dealer?? or even a PRIVATE Seller??. When you can buy your next vehicle from us. Buy with confidence from a registered dealer. GNV Auto Sales is a family run business committed to you.


 


2010 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited Pkg : 2.5 Litre Engine, AWD, 5 Speed Manual Transmission.


 


 


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, WE ARE A OMVIC & UCDA REGISTERED DEALER.


 


EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE!! FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR GOOD & BAD CREDIT...We'll take your Trade-in!


 


ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST & LICENSING, NO HIDDEN FEES GUARANTEED!!!


 


 


 


GNV AUTO SALES 1064 HIGHWAY #8 STONEY CREEK, ON  L8E-5H8


 


(416) 688-2301 Please call or Text Message us for an appointment.


 


COME IN TODAY FOR A TEST DRIVE.


 


This vehicle is sold certified for $12995 Plus HST, Licencing Extra.


 


GNV AUTO SALES (416) 688-2301 TEXT MESSAGE US!!


 


While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with, GNV Auto Sales Inc.


 


WARRANTY DETAILS  Lubrico Warranty Available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

1 1064 Highway #8, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 5H8

416-688-2301

