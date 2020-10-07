Menu
2010 Toyota Prius

99,863 KM

Details Description Features

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

416-688-2301

2010 Toyota Prius

2010 Toyota Prius

5DR HB

2010 Toyota Prius

5DR HB

Location

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

1 1064 Highway #8, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 5H8

416-688-2301

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

99,863KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5957205
  Stock #: 990
  VIN: JTDKN3DU3A0072790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 990
  • Mileage 99,863 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 99,000 Kms,Automatic, NO ACCIDENTS,LOCAL TRADE IN VEHICLE, LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT!

$10,995 CERTIFIED!

Ask yourself this!!..Why buy from a PART-TIME Dealer or even a PRIVATE Seller??. When you can buy your next vehicle from us. Buy with confidence from a registered dealer. GNV Auto Sales is a family run business committed to you.

2010 Toyota Prius V Hybrid : 1.8 Litre Engine/Electric, Sunroof, Automatic Transmission.

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, WE ARE A OMVIC & UCDA REGISTERED DEALER.

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE!! FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR GOOD & BAD CREDIT AOC...We'll take your Trade-in!

ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST & LICENSING, NO HIDDEN FEES GUARANTEED!!!

GNV AUTO SALES
1064 HIGHWAY #8
STONEY CREEK, ON
L8E-5H8

(416) 688-2301 Please call or Text Message us for an appointment.

COME IN TODAY FOR A TEST DRIVE.

$10,995 Certified, Plus HST Licencing Extra.

GNV AUTO SALES (416) 688-2301 TEXT MESSAGE US!!

While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with, GNV Auto Sales Inc. GNV AUTO SALES IS LOCATED CLOSE TO : Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, Kincardine, London, Milton, Midland, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Owen Sound, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

