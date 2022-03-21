2011 Audi R8

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$129,888 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8788436

8788436 Stock #: 07042522

07042522 VIN: WUAVNAFG2BN002522

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 10-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Comfort Climate Control Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Active suspension Knee Air Bag Convertible Soft Top Bluetooth Connection

