2011 Chevrolet Cruze

229,129 KM

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

Eleanor Motors

905-867-0505

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Eleanor Motors

289 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1E5

905-867-0505

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

229,129KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 717
  • Mileage 229,129 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

- $3499 + HST and Licensing 


Ask about our other cars for sale!


We take trade ins!



This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual Power Seats
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package

Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

289 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1E5

