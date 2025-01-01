Menu
<p>JUST LANDED!!</p><p>2011 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T!!</p><p>**FULL LOADED MODEL**</p><p>The 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T was the top-of-the-line trim, known as the man van for its sport-tuned performance and premium interior features. It was powered by a new 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine, which was standard across all Grand Caravan models for 2011. </p><p><strong>Performance and Handling</strong></p><p><strong>Engine</strong>: 3.6-liter Pentastar V6</p><p><strong>Horsepower</strong>: 283 hp at 6400 rpm</p><p><strong>Torque</strong>: 260 lb-ft at 4400 rpm</p><p><strong>Transmission</strong>: 6-speed automatic</p><p><strong>Suspension</strong>: Performance-tuned sport suspension, providing a firmer ride and improved handling.</p><p><strong>Wheels</strong>: Exclusive 17-inch polished alloy wheels.<span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>Interior features</span></p><p>The R/T trim included a sportier, all-black interior with several premium upgrades. </p><p><strong>Seating</strong>: Perforated black leather seats with red accent stitching for the first and second rows. The front passenger seat was power-adjustable.</p><p><strong>Steering</strong>: A leather-wrapped steering wheel with integrated audio controls.</p><p><strong>Audio</strong>: A premium 506-watt sound system with nine speakers and a subwoofer.</p><p><strong>Convenience</strong>: Standard features included a backup camera, power sliding side doors, a power liftgate, tri-zone automatic climate control, and power-adjustable pedals. </p><p><strong>Exterior Design</strong></p><p>The R/T stood out with several unique styling elements. </p><p><strong>Grille and trim</strong>: A body-colored grille, side moldings, and dipped body-color trim.</p><p><strong>Lighting</strong>: Fog lights and LED taillights.</p><p>**VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS**</p><p>**ADDITIONAL $1,999 FOR SAFETY/CERTIFICATION**</p><p> </p><p><em>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. </em></p><p><em>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)</em></p><p><em>EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</em></p><p><em>All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.</em></p><p><em>Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.</em></p><p><em>All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. </em></p><p><em>*All prices are plus HST*</em></p><p><em>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</em></p><p><em>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</em></p><p><em>sales@autoview.ca</em></p><p><em>905-379-4206</em></p>

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

247,737 KM

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

R/T **FULL LOADED MODEL**STOW N' GO**

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

R/T **FULL LOADED MODEL**STOW N' GO**

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
247,737KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2D4RN7DG8BR695848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 247,737 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

905-379-4206

