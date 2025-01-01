$4,999+ taxes & licensing
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan
R/T **FULL LOADED MODEL**STOW N' GO**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Sold As Is
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 247,737 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T!!
**FULL LOADED MODEL**
The 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T was the top-of-the-line trim, known as the "man van" for its sport-tuned performance and premium interior features. It was powered by a new 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine, which was standard across all Grand Caravan models for 2011.
Performance and Handling
Engine: 3.6-liter Pentastar V6
Horsepower: 283 hp at 6400 rpm
Torque: 260 lb-ft at 4400 rpm
Transmission: 6-speed automatic
Suspension: Performance-tuned sport suspension, providing a firmer ride and improved handling.
Wheels: Exclusive 17-inch polished alloy wheels.Interior features
The R/T trim included a sportier, all-black interior with several premium upgrades.
Seating: Perforated black leather seats with red accent stitching for the first and second rows. The front passenger seat was power-adjustable.
Steering: A leather-wrapped steering wheel with integrated audio controls.
Audio: A premium 506-watt sound system with nine speakers and a subwoofer.
Convenience: Standard features included a backup camera, power sliding side doors, a power liftgate, tri-zone automatic climate control, and power-adjustable pedals.
Exterior Design
The R/T stood out with several unique styling elements.
Grille and trim: A body-colored grille, side moldings, and dipped body-color trim.
Lighting: Fog lights and LED taillights.
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS**
**ADDITIONAL $1,999 FOR SAFETY/CERTIFICATION**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)
EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.
Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.
All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty.
*All prices are plus HST*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
Vehicle Features
