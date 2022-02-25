Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford F-150

345,263 KM

Details Description

$4,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

Eleanor Motors

905-867-0505

Contact Seller
2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

FX2

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford F-150

FX2

Location

Eleanor Motors

289 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1E5

905-867-0505

  1. 8417463
  2. 8417463
  3. 8417463
  4. 8417463
  5. 8417463
  6. 8417463
  7. 8417463
  8. 8417463
  9. 8417463
  10. 8417463
  11. 8417463
  12. 8417463
  13. 8417463
  14. 8417463
Contact Seller

$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

345,263KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8417463
  • Stock #: 7F87C0
  • VIN: 1FTEX1CM1BFB19424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 345,263 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford F-150 FX2
- $4499 + HST and Licensing 


Ask about our other cars for sale!


We take trade ins!




This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eleanor Motors

2008 Ford Escape XLT...
 125,542 KM
$5,499 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 276,292 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic
2012 MINI Cooper Base
 260,195 KM
$2,499 + tax & lic

Email Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

289 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1E5

Call Dealer

905-867-XXXX

(click to show)

905-867-0505

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory