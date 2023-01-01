Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Honda Pilot

233,400 KM

Details Features

$13,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,488

+ taxes & licensing

Motormax Auto Sales

905-664-7629

Contact Seller
2011 Honda Pilot

2011 Honda Pilot

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Honda Pilot

Touring

Location

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

905-664-7629

  1. 1685130012
  2. 1685130012
  3. 1685130012
  4. 1685130012
  5. 1685130012
  6. 1685130012
  7. 1685130012
  8. 1685130012
  9. 1685130012
  10. 1685130012
  11. 1685130012
  12. 1685130012
  13. 1685130012
  14. 1685130012
  15. 1685130012
  16. 1685130012
  17. 1685130012
  18. 1685130012
  19. 1685130012
  20. 1685130012
  21. 1685130012
  22. 1685130012
  23. 1685130012
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,488

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
233,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9995759
  • Stock #: 05265335
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H91BB505335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 233,400 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motormax Auto Sales

2015 Volkswagen Tigu...
 189,750 KM
$12,888 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 2500 Big Ho...
 75,769 KM
$49,988 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 2500 Trades...
 94,863 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Motormax Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motormax Auto Sales

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

Call Dealer

905-664-XXXX

(click to show)

905-664-7629

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory