2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

139,521 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

416-688-2301

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4DR V6 AUTO GL

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4DR V6 AUTO GL

Location

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

1 1064 Highway #8, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 5H8

416-688-2301

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

139,521KM
Used
  Stock #: 1015
  • VIN: 5XYZGDAG7BG065754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 139,521 KM

Vehicle Description

$9995 CERTIFIED AWD,SUNROOF,DRIVES GREAT!!


 


VIEW ALL OF OUR INVENTORY@ website: https:


// http://www.gnvautosales.com/


 


Ask yourself this!!..Why buy from a PART-TIME DEALER or even a PRIVATE SELLER??. When you can buy your next vehicle from us. Buy with confidence, GNV Auto Sales is a family run business committed to you.


 


WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE!!


 


2011 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Pkg: 3.5 Litre 6 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission, AWD, Must See!


 


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, WE ARE A OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER.


 


EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE!! FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR GOOD & BAD CREDIT!


 


ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST & LICENSING, NO HIDDEN FEES GUARANTEED!!!


 


GNV AUTO SALES 1064 HIGHWAY #8 STONEY CREEK, ON L8E-5H8 (905) 643-2293 or  (416) 688-2301 TEXT US!! COME IN TODAY FOR A TEST DRIVE..


 


 


PLEASE CALL OR TEXT MESSAGE FOR AN APPOINTMENT. GNV AUTO SALES (905) 643-2293


 


While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with, GNV Auto Sales Inc.


 


 


GNV AUTO SALES IS LOCATED CLOSE TO THE CITIES OF: Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, Kincardine, London, Milton, Midland, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Owen Sound, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

