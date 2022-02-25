Menu
2011 Kia Forte

207,154 KM

Details

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Eleanor Motors

905-867-0505

2011 Kia Forte

2011 Kia Forte

SX

2011 Kia Forte

SX

Location

Eleanor Motors

289 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1E5

905-867-0505

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

207,154KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8327865
  • Stock #: 97881F
  • VIN: KNAFW4A30B5415010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 207,154 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Kia Forte SX
- $6499 HST and Licensing


This vehicle will be delivered safety certified.


Ask about my cars for sale!


We take trade-ins!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

289 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1E5

905-867-0505

