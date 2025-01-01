Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=line-height: 1;>DO NOT LET THE KMS FOOL YOU!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport LUXURY!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT**</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**CENTER CONSOLE REFRIGERATION**</p><p style=line-height: 1;>5.0L V8 MOTOR, 375 HP / 375 LB-FT, 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HARMON KARDON SPEAKERS, BLUETOOTH, AIR SUSPENSION, HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL, POWER LIFT GATE, KEYKESS 20 SPORT RIMS AND MUCH MORE!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS**</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**ADDITIONAL $999 FOR CERTIFICATION** </p><p style=line-height: 1;> </p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. </em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. </em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>sales@autoview.ca</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>905-379-4206</em></p>

2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

298,160 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

LUX **RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT**

Watch This Vehicle
12384750

2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

LUX **RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT**

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
298,160KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SALSK2D46BA291797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 298,160 KM

Vehicle Description

DO NOT LET THE KM'S FOOL YOU!!

2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport LUXURY!!

**RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT**

**CENTER CONSOLE REFRIGERATION**

5.0L V8 MOTOR, 375 HP / 375 LB-FT, 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HARMON KARDON SPEAKERS, BLUETOOTH, AIR SUSPENSION, HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL, POWER LIFT GATE, KEYKESS 20" SPORT RIMS AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS**

**ADDITIONAL $999 FOR CERTIFICATION** 

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto View

Used 2004 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra **MYSTICHROME PAINT** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2004 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra **MYSTICHROME PAINT** 24,887 KM $78,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 350 BlueTEC **AMAZING ON FUEL** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2010 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 350 BlueTEC **AMAZING ON FUEL** 374,766 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 Rebel **DEALER SERVICED**AIR SUSPENSION** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2017 RAM 1500 Rebel **DEALER SERVICED**AIR SUSPENSION** 186,407 KM $29,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto View

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-379-XXXX

(click to show)

905-379-4206

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto View

905-379-4206

Contact Seller
2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport