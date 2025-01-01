$9,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
LUX **RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT**
2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
LUX **RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 298,160 KM
Vehicle Description
DO NOT LET THE KM'S FOOL YOU!!
2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport LUXURY!!
**RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT**
**CENTER CONSOLE REFRIGERATION**
5.0L V8 MOTOR, 375 HP / 375 LB-FT, 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HARMON KARDON SPEAKERS, BLUETOOTH, AIR SUSPENSION, HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL, POWER LIFT GATE, KEYKESS 20" SPORT RIMS AND MUCH MORE!!
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS**
**ADDITIONAL $999 FOR CERTIFICATION**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.
EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.
All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.
*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto View
Email Auto View
Auto View
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-379-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-379-4206