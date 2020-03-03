Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 RAM 1500

SLT-HEMI-4x4-ACCIDENT FREE

Watch This Vehicle

2011 RAM 1500

SLT-HEMI-4x4-ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

905-664-7629

  1. 1585081067
  2. 1585081067
  3. 1585081067
  4. 1585081067
  5. 1585081067
  6. 1585081067
  7. 1585081067
  8. 1585081067
  9. 1585081067
  10. 1585081067
  11. 1585081067
  12. 1585081067
  13. 1585081067
  14. 1585081067
  15. 1585081067
  16. 1585081067
  17. 1585081067
Contact Seller

$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 161,057KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4781613
  • VIN: 1D7RV1CT0BS571716
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motormax Auto Sales

2009 Hyundai Santa F...
 182,549 KM
$5,888 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Edge SEL-A...
 81,704 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Lincoln Navigat...
 161,983 KM
$29,988 + tax & lic
Motormax Auto Sales

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-664-XXXX

(click to show)

905-664-7629

Send A Message