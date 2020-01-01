Menu
2012 BMW X3

129,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

416-688-2301

2012 BMW X3

2012 BMW X3

28i

2012 BMW X3

28i

Location

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

1 1064 Highway #8, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 5H8

416-688-2301

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

129,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6302277
  • Stock #: 1012
  • VIN: 5UXWX5C58CL724353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$12995 CERTIFIED!

NEW FRONT AND REAR BRAKES,DRIVES GREAT!

VIEW ALL OF OUR INVENTORY@ website: https://www.gnvautosales.com/


SUPER CLEAN BODY,NO RUST, DRIVES GREAT,NO ACCIDENTS, MUST SEE!!


Ask yourself this!!..Why buy from a PART-TIME DEALER or even a PRIVATE SELLER??. When you can buy your next vehicle from us. Buy with confidence, GNV Auto Sales is a family run business committed to you.

WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE!!

2012 BMW X3  AWD : 3.0 Litre 6 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission, Sunroof, Drives Great!

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, WE ARE A OMVIC & UCDA REGISTERED DEALER.

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE!! FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR GOOD & BAD CREDIT!


ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST & LICENSING, NO HIDDEN FEES GUARANTEED!!!



GNV AUTO SALES 1064 HIGHWAY #8 STONEY CREEK, ON L8E-5H8


(416) 688-2301 COME IN TODAY FOR A TEST DRIVE..


$12995 Certified Plus HST, Licencing Extra. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT MESSAGE FOR AN APPOINTMENT. GNV AUTO SALES (416) 688-2301



While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with, GNV Auto Sales Inc.

Warranty:
Available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

1 1064 Highway #8, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 5H8

416-688-2301

