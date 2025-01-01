Menu
<p style=line-height: 1;>JUST LANDED!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>2012 Buick LaCrosse!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**WINTER TIRES MOUNTED**</p><p style=line-height: 1;>3.6L V6 MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, BACK UP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BLUETOOTH, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, 2 KEYS AND MUCH MORE!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**</p><p style=line-height: 1;> </p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. </em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. </em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>sales@autoview.ca</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>905-379-4206</em></p>

2012 Buick LaCrosse

156,787 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Buick LaCrosse

CONVENIENCE **WINTER TIRES**

2012 Buick LaCrosse

CONVENIENCE **WINTER TIRES**

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
156,787KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G4GB5E39CF349860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,787 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED!!

2012 Buick LaCrosse!!

**WINTER TIRES MOUNTED**

3.6L V6 MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, BACK UP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BLUETOOTH, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, 2 KEYS AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto View

905-379-4206

2012 Buick LaCrosse