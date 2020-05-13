Menu
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Motormax Auto Sales

905-664-7629

2012 Chevrolet Avalanche

2012 Chevrolet Avalanche

LT-4x4-ACCIDENT FREE

2012 Chevrolet Avalanche

LT-4x4-ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

905-664-7629

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 237,451KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5006886
  • Stock #: V0856
  • VIN: 3GNTKFE72CG230856
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

No Gimmicks!! No Extra Fees!! MUST SEE!! Runs and drives like new. We do more for Less. Automatic, 8cyl., 4x4, Power/steering, Power/windows, Power/brakes, Power/door locks, Power/mirrors, Tilt/steering, Cruise, A/C blows ice cold, Keyless entry. Fully certified with safety inspection sheet provided. Carfax verified. 7months (11,000)km Bronze (Powertrain) $1000 per claim by Peoples choice waranty company is included and extended warranty plans are available to suit your needs ask us for more details. Taxes and Licensing fee extra. No hidden charges -No administration fee. Please visit us at motormax.ca to see our full inventory and business hours -New vehicles arriving weekly -Always best prices. We are located at 521 Barton street, Stoney creek, L8E 2L7 right off the QEW Niagara (Fruitland road Exit). We are only 40 minutes from Toronto and Niagara Falls to serve you better open 6 days a week.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

