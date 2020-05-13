2012 Chevrolet Avalanche

+ taxes & licensing
905-664-7629
521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7
905-664-7629
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
No Gimmicks!! No Extra Fees!! MUST SEE!! Runs and drives like new. We do more for Less. Automatic, 8cyl., 4x4, Power/steering, Power/windows, Power/brakes, Power/door locks, Power/mirrors, Tilt/steering, Cruise, A/C blows ice cold, Keyless entry. Fully certified with safety inspection sheet provided. Carfax verified. 7months (11,000)km Bronze (Powertrain) $1000 per claim by Peoples choice waranty company is included and extended warranty plans are available to suit your needs ask us for more details. Taxes and Licensing fee extra. No hidden charges -No administration fee. Please visit us at motormax.ca to see our full inventory and business hours -New vehicles arriving weekly -Always best prices. We are located at 521 Barton street, Stoney creek, L8E 2L7 right off the QEW Niagara (Fruitland road Exit). We are only 40 minutes from Toronto and Niagara Falls to serve you better open 6 days a week.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7