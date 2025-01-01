Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=line-height: 1;>JUST LANDED!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>2012 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT Convertible!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**CLEAN CARFAX**</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**MBRP MUFFLERS (STOCK ONES INCLUDED)** </p><p style=line-height: 1;>3.6L V6 MOTOR (323 HP), AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, A/C AND MUCH MORE!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**</p><p style=line-height: 1;> </p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. </em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.</em><em>Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. </em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>*All prices are plus HST*</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>sales@autoview.ca</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>905-379-4206</em></p>

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

149,258 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT **NO ACCIDENTS**CONVERTIBLE**

Watch This Vehicle
12483469

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT **NO ACCIDENTS**CONVERTIBLE**

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

  1. 1746226609
  2. 1746226608
  3. 1746226608
  4. 1746226608
  5. 1746226609
  6. 1746226609
  7. 1746226609
  8. 1746226609
  9. 1746226609
  10. 1746226609
  11. 1746226609
  12. 1746226609
  13. 1746226609
  14. 1746226609
  15. 1746226609
  16. 1746226609
  17. 1746226609
  18. 1746226609
  19. 1746226609
  20. 1746226609
  21. 1746226609
  22. 1746226609
  23. 1746226609
  24. 1746226609
  25. 1746226609
  26. 1746226609
  27. 1746226609
  28. 1746226609
  29. 1746226609
  30. 1746226610
  31. 1746226610
  32. 1746226610
  33. 1746226610
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
149,258KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2G1FB3D35C9178838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 149,258 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED!!

2012 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT Convertible!!

**CLEAN CARFAX**

**MBRP MUFFLERS (STOCK ONES INCLUDED)** 

3.6L V6 MOTOR (323 HP), AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, A/C AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto View

Used 2011 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Cobra Special Edition **1 of 2** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2011 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Cobra Special Edition **1 of 2** 8,845 KM $89,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Lamborghini Urus AWD **QUICKSILVER TITANIUM SPORT EXHAUST** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2021 Lamborghini Urus AWD **QUICKSILVER TITANIUM SPORT EXHAUST** 79,361 KM $237,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Honda Civic DX-G **GREAT COMMUTER CAR** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2011 Honda Civic DX-G **GREAT COMMUTER CAR** 243,587 KM $5,499 + tax & lic

Email Auto View

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-379-XXXX

(click to show)

905-379-4206

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto View

905-379-4206

2012 Chevrolet Camaro