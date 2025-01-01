$11,999+ taxes & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT **LOW KM'S**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 148,019 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL!!
**CLEAN CARFAX**
The 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT is the base "Work Truck" trim, designed for utility and business use with standard features like power windows and locks, an AM/FM radio, and steel wheels. It typically features a 4.3-liter V6 engine producing 195 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, a 4-speed automatic transmission, and a 2WD drivetrain, with a towing capacity of up to 10,000 lbs for certain configurations.
Engine and Performance
Engine: 4.3-liter V6
Horsepower: 195 hp @ 4600 RPM
Torque: 260 lb-ft @ 2800 RPM
Transmission: 4-speed automatic
Drivetrain: 2WD
Capacities
Towing Capacity: Up to 10,000 lbs (for certain configurations)
Payload Capacity: Up to 1,804 lbs
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD ON CONSIGNMENT**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.
HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles.
All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Guarantee.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)
EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
Vehicle Features
Auto View
