2012 MINI Cooper Countryman

199,346 KM

Details

$10,499

+ tax & licensing
$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

Eleanor Motors

905-867-0505

2012 MINI Cooper Countryman

2012 MINI Cooper Countryman

S ALL4

2012 MINI Cooper Countryman

S ALL4

Location

Eleanor Motors

289 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1E5

905-867-0505

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

199,346KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8417460
  Stock #: 852559
  VIN: WMWZC5C52CWM13197

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Mileage 199,346 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Mini Cooper Countryman S ALL4
- $10,499 + HST and Licensing 
- Financing Available


This vehicle will be delivered safety certified.


Ask about my cars for sale!


We take trade-ins!

Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

289 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1E5

