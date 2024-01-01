$4,999+ tax & licensing
2012 RAM Cargo Van
-
2012 RAM Cargo Van
-
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # AV1038-12
- Mileage 240,256 KM
Vehicle Description
CHECK THIS OUT!! READY FOR WORK!!
2012 Ram Cargo Van!!
CARGO VAN
---CLEAN CARFAX---
3.6L V6 24V, 6 CYL, AUTOMATIC, FWD, ROOF RACK, SLIDING DOORS, 2 SEATER, CLOTH INTERIOR, POWER WINDOWS, POWER STEERING, A/C, AM/ FM STEREO, CHARGING PORTS, WORK EQUIPMENT IN BACK AND MUCH MORE!!
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.
EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
**An additional cost of $1299 will be applied if you wish to purchase a vehicle with a safety standards certificate.
All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.
All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.
*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto View
Email Auto View
Auto View
Call Dealer
905-379-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-379-4206