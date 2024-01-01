Menu
Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

VIN 2C4JDGAG5CR394599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # AV1038-12
  • Mileage 240,256 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK THIS OUT!! READY FOR WORK!!

2012 Ram Cargo Van!!

CARGO VAN

---CLEAN CARFAX---

3.6L V6 24V, 6 CYL, AUTOMATIC, FWD, ROOF RACK, SLIDING DOORS, 2 SEATER, CLOTH INTERIOR, POWER WINDOWS, POWER STEERING, A/C, AM/ FM STEREO, CHARGING PORTS, WORK EQUIPMENT IN BACK AND MUCH MORE!!

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

**An additional cost of $1299 will be applied if you wish to purchase a vehicle with a safety standards certificate.

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

