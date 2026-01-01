$7,999+ taxes & licensing
2013 Acura ILX
Premium Package *GREAT FUEL MILAGE*
2013 Acura ILX
Premium Package *GREAT FUEL MILAGE*
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 220,949 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
2013 Acura ILX Premium Package!!
**GREAT FUEL MILAGE**
The 2013 Acura ILX Premium Package adds key luxury and convenience features to the base model, including leather-trimmed seating, heated front seats, a 360-watt 7-speaker sound system, a multi-angle rearview camera, and HID headlights. It was available with the 2.0L 4-cylinder engine (5-speed automatic) and often paired with stylish 17-inch alloy wheels.
Key Features of the 2013 ILX Premium Package:
Interior: Leather-trimmed seats, heated front seats, 8-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
Exterior: 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, fog lights, and High-Intensity Discharge (HID) headlights.
Technology: Multi-angle rearview camera with guidelines and an upgraded 7-speaker audio system with subwoofer and SiriusXM Satellite Radio.
Performance & Powertrain:
The Premium package was primarily matched with the 2.0L 4-cylinder engine. It offered a comfortable ride with a focus on fuel efficiency, achieving roughly 28 MPG combined (24 city/35 highway).
2013 ILX Context:
Positioning: Based on the Honda Civic, the 2013 ILX was designed as a "luxurious commuter car".
Options: The Premium package was a step up from the base model, while the Technology Package added navigation, and the Dynamic added a 2.4L engine with a 6-speed manual.
Reliability: The 2013 ILX generally holds a good reputation for reliability, featuring high-quality cabin materials and a solid, quiet ride.
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.
HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles.
All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Guarantee.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)
EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
Vehicle Features
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