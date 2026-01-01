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<p dir=ltr>JUST LANDED!!</p><p dir=ltr>2013 Acura ILX Premium Package!!</p><p dir=ltr>**GREAT FUEL MILAGE**</p><p dir=ltr>The 2013 Acura ILX Premium Package adds key luxury and convenience features to the base model, including leather-trimmed seating, heated front seats, a 360-watt 7-speaker sound system, a multi-angle rearview camera, and HID headlights. It was available with the 2.0L 4-cylinder engine (5-speed automatic) and often paired with stylish 17-inch alloy wheels.</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Key Features of the 2013 ILX Premium Package:</strong></p><p dir=ltr><strong>Interior</strong>: Leather-trimmed seats, heated front seats, 8-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Exterior</strong>: 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, fog lights, and High-Intensity Discharge (HID) headlights.</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Technology</strong>: Multi-angle rearview camera with guidelines and an upgraded 7-speaker audio system with subwoofer and SiriusXM Satellite Radio.</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Performance & Powertrain:</strong></p><p dir=ltr>The Premium package was primarily matched with the 2.0L 4-cylinder engine. It offered a comfortable ride with a focus on fuel efficiency, achieving roughly 28 MPG combined (24 city/35 highway).</p><p dir=ltr><strong>2013 ILX Context:</strong></p><p dir=ltr><strong>Positioning</strong>: Based on the Honda Civic, the 2013 ILX was designed as a luxurious commuter car.</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Options</strong>: The Premium package was a step up from the base model, while the Technology Package added navigation, and the Dynamic added a 2.4L engine with a 6-speed manual.</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Reliability</strong>: The 2013 ILX generally holds a good reputation for reliability, featuring high-quality cabin materials and a solid, quiet ride.</p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles. </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Guarantee.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>sales@autoview.ca</span></p><p style=line-height: 1.2;><span id=docs-internal-guid-4ac04223-7fff-914d-3829-742cb49c2e1a></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>905-379-4206</span></p>

2013 Acura ILX

220,949 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Acura ILX

Premium Package *GREAT FUEL MILAGE*

Watch This Vehicle
14030259

2013 Acura ILX

Premium Package *GREAT FUEL MILAGE*

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

  1. 1777662329
  2. 1777662329
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
220,949KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 19VDE1F57DE400607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 220,949 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED!!

2013 Acura ILX Premium Package!!

**GREAT FUEL MILAGE**

The 2013 Acura ILX Premium Package adds key luxury and convenience features to the base model, including leather-trimmed seating, heated front seats, a 360-watt 7-speaker sound system, a multi-angle rearview camera, and HID headlights. It was available with the 2.0L 4-cylinder engine (5-speed automatic) and often paired with stylish 17-inch alloy wheels.

Key Features of the 2013 ILX Premium Package:

Interior: Leather-trimmed seats, heated front seats, 8-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Exterior: 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, fog lights, and High-Intensity Discharge (HID) headlights.

Technology: Multi-angle rearview camera with guidelines and an upgraded 7-speaker audio system with subwoofer and SiriusXM Satellite Radio.

Performance & Powertrain:

The Premium package was primarily matched with the 2.0L 4-cylinder engine. It offered a comfortable ride with a focus on fuel efficiency, achieving roughly 28 MPG combined (24 city/35 highway).

2013 ILX Context:

Positioning: Based on the Honda Civic, the 2013 ILX was designed as a "luxurious commuter car".

Options: The Premium package was a step up from the base model, while the Technology Package added navigation, and the Dynamic added a 2.4L engine with a 6-speed manual.

Reliability: The 2013 ILX generally holds a good reputation for reliability, featuring high-quality cabin materials and a solid, quiet ride.

 

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.

HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles. 

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Guarantee.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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$7,999

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905-379-4206

2013 Acura ILX