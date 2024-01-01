$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 BMW 5 Series
528i xDrive
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,012 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL!!
2013 BMW 528i xDrive!!
**CLEAN CARFAX**
**BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR**
2.0L INLINE 4 TURBOCHARGED MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/ MANUAL MODE, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL, MEMORY SEATS, DRIVE MODE SELECT, BACK UP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, SUNROOF AND MUCH MORE!!
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.
EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.
All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.
*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
Vehicle Features
Auto View
905-379-4206