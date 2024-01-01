Menu
NEW ARRIVAL!!

2013 BMW 528i xDrive!!

**CLEAN CARFAX**

**BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR**

2.0L INLINE 4 TURBOCHARGED MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/ MANUAL MODE, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL, MEMORY SEATS, DRIVE MODE SELECT, BACK UP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, SUNROOF AND MUCH MORE!! **VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE. EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

2.0L INLINE 4 TURBOCHARGED MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/ MANUAL MODE, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL, MEMORY SEATS, DRIVE MODE SELECT, BACK UP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, SUNROOF AND MUCH MORE!! **VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE. All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee. All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. *All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road! Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca 905-379-4206

2013 BMW 5 Series

146,012 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 BMW 5 Series

528i xDrive

11989125

2013 BMW 5 Series

528i xDrive

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,012KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBAXH5C55DDW12301

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,012 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Panoramic Roof

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
