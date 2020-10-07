Menu
2013 BMW 5 Series

108,000 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

416-688-2301

2013 BMW 5 Series

2013 BMW 5 Series

4dr Sdn 528i xDrive AWD M-PKG

2013 BMW 5 Series

4dr Sdn 528i xDrive AWD M-PKG

Location

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

1 1064 Highway #8, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 5H8

416-688-2301

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

108,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5925258
  • Stock #: 01

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 01
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$14995 CERTIFIED!!

Ask yourself this!!..Why buy from a PART-TIME DEALER or even a PRIVATE SELLER??. When you can buy your next vehicle from us. GNV Auto Sales is a family run business committed to you.

WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC.

FULLY LOADED WITH NAVIGATION, LEATHER AND SUNROOF, ALL POWER OPTION AVAILABLE, ONLY 108,000KMS, DRIVES GREAT, MUST SEE!!

2013 BMW 528XI Xdrive, Premium M- Sport Package. 2.0 Litre 4 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission. Xdrive,AWD.

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, WE ARE A OMVIC & UCDA REGISTERED DEALER.

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE!! FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR GOOD & BAD CREDIT!

ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST & LICENSING, NO HIDDEN FEES GUARANTEED!!!

GNV AUTO SALES
1064 HIGHWAY #8
STONEY CREEK, ON
L8E-5H8

(416) 688-2301

COME IN TODAY FOR A TEST DRIVE..

WAS $15995 Certified Plus HST, Licencing Extra.

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT MESSAGE FOR AN APPOINTMENT.

GNV AUTO SALES (416) 688-2301

While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with, GNV Auto Sales Inc.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MEMORY SEAT
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Leather Steering Wheels

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

1 1064 Highway #8, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 5H8

416-688-2301

