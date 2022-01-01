Menu
2013 BMW 5 Series

207,084 KM

Details

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Eleanor Motors

905-867-0505

2013 BMW 5 Series

2013 BMW 5 Series

535i xDrive

2013 BMW 5 Series

535i xDrive

Location

Eleanor Motors

289 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1E5

905-867-0505

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

207,084KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8128120
  Stock #: 723
  VIN: WBAFU7C52DDU75997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 723
  • Mileage 207,084 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 BMW 535i xDrive

- $14,999 + HST and Licensing 


Ask about our other cars for sale!


We take trade ins!



This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

289 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1E5

