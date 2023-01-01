$48,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-664-7629
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500
WT-4x4,-Diesel
Location
Motormax Auto Sales
521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7
905-664-7629
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$48,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10084605
- Stock #: 06191106
- VIN: 1GB3KZC80DF141106
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Dump Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 94,792 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic, 4x4, Diesel, 6.6HD Duramax, Allison transmission, Power dump box, Bluetooth, Cruise, A/C blows ice cold. Fully certified with inspection sheet provided. Carfax verified. Exteneded warranty plans are available to suit your need ask us for more details. Taxes and Licensing fee extra. No hidden charges -No administration fee -Financing Available. Please visit us at motormax.ca to see our full inventory and business hours -New vehicles arriving weekly -Always best prices. We are located at 521 Barton street, Stoney creek, L8E 2L7 right off the QEW Niagara (Fruitland road Exit). We are only 40 minutes from Toronto and Niagara Falls to serve you better open 6 days a week.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Motormax Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.