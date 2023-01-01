Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

94,792 KM

Details Description Features

$48,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,888

+ taxes & licensing

Motormax Auto Sales

905-664-7629

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

WT-4x4,-Diesel

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

WT-4x4,-Diesel

Location

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

905-664-7629

  1. 1687210634
  2. 1687210633
  3. 1687208469
  4. 1687208469
  5. 1687208469
  6. 1687208469
  7. 1687210634
  8. 1687210634
  9. 1687210634
  10. 1687210634
  11. 1687210634
  12. 1687210634
  13. 1687210634
  14. 1687210634
  15. 1687210634
  16. 1687210634
  17. 1687210634
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
94,792KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10084605
  • Stock #: 06191106
  • VIN: 1GB3KZC80DF141106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Dump Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 94,792 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic, 4x4, Diesel, 6.6HD Duramax, Allison transmission, Power dump box, Bluetooth, Cruise, A/C blows ice cold. Fully certified with inspection sheet provided. Carfax verified. Exteneded warranty plans are available to suit your need ask us for more details. Taxes and Licensing fee extra. No hidden charges -No administration fee -Financing Available. Please visit us at motormax.ca to see our full inventory and business hours -New vehicles arriving weekly -Always best prices. We are located at 521 Barton street, Stoney creek, L8E 2L7 right off the QEW Niagara (Fruitland road Exit). We are only 40 minutes from Toronto and Niagara Falls to serve you better open 6 days a week.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motormax Auto Sales

2013 Chevrolet Silve...
 94,792 KM
$48,888 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-250 XLT-...
 99,429 KM
$59,988 + tax & lic
2022 RAM ProMaster 2...
 18,398 KM
$68,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Motormax Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motormax Auto Sales

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

Call Dealer

905-664-XXXX

(click to show)

905-664-7629

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory