2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 4 , 7 9 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10084605

10084605 Stock #: 06191106

06191106 VIN: 1GB3KZC80DF141106

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Dump Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 94,792 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Dual Rear Wheels Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Comfort Climate Control Seating Split Bench Seat Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Turbocharged

