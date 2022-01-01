Menu
2013 Chevrolet Trax

283,951 KM

Details Description

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Eleanor Motors

905-867-0505

2013 Chevrolet Trax

2013 Chevrolet Trax

LS FWD

2013 Chevrolet Trax

LS FWD

Location

Eleanor Motors

289 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1E5

905-867-0505

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

283,951KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8128123
  • Stock #: 724
  • VIN: 3GNCJKSB0DL206651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 724
  • Mileage 283,951 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Chevrolet Trax

- $4999 + HST and Licensing 


Ask about our other cars for sale!


We take trade ins!



This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

289 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1E5

