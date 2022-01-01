2013 Chevrolet Trax ...

$4,999 + taxes & licensing 2 8 3 , 9 5 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8128123

8128123 Stock #: 724

724 VIN: 3GNCJKSB0DL206651

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 724

Mileage 283,951 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.