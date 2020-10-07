2013 Fiat 500

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Passenger Airbag Exterior Tinted Glass Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Seating MEMORY SEAT Additional Features Entertainment System Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.