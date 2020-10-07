Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Fiat 500

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

416-688-2301

Contact Seller
2013 Fiat 500

2013 Fiat 500

2dr HB Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Fiat 500

2dr HB Sport

Location

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

1 1064 Highway #8, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 5H8

416-688-2301

  1. 5925246
  2. 5925246
  3. 5925246
  4. 5925246
  5. 5925246
  6. 5925246
  7. 5925246
  8. 5925246
  9. 5925246
  10. 5925246
  11. 5925246
  12. 5925246
  13. 5925246
  14. 5925246
  15. 5925246
  16. 5925246
  17. 5925246
  18. 5925246
  19. 5925246
Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

125,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5925246
  • Stock #: 111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 111
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$5995 CERTIFIED!


 


FRESH OIL CHANGE, CERTIFIED, DETAILED AND READY TO GO!


 


NEW ARRIVAL! NEW CAR DEALER TRADE IN, 5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION! SUNROOF! ALLOY WHEELS, AND MORE!


 


2013 Fiat 500 Sport : 1.4 Litre Engine.


 


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, WE ARE A OMVIC & UCDA REGISTERED DEALER.


 


EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE!! FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR GOOD & BAD CREDIT!


 


ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST & LICENSING, NO HIDDEN FEES GUARANTEED!!!


 


GNV AUTO SALES


1064 HIGHWAY #8


STONEY CREEK, ON


L8E-5H8


 


(416) 688-2301.... PLEASE CALL OR TEXT MESSAGE US FOR FURTHER INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT.


 


COME IN TODAY FOR A TEST DRIVE.


 


ON SALE..$5995 Certified!! Plus HST Licencing Extra.


 


GNV AUTO SALES (416) 688-2301


 


 


While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with, GNV Auto Sales Inc.


 


WARRANTY DETAILS


 


Lubrico Warranty


 


GNV AUTO SALES IS LOCATED CLOSE TO THE CITIES OF: Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, Kincardine, London, Milton, Midland, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Owen Sound, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock!


 


Warranty:


Available!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Passenger Airbag
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
MEMORY SEAT
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From GNV Auto Sales Inc.

2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 120,863 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2016 Subaru Outback ...
 166,845 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Pass...
 140,423 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email GNV Auto Sales Inc.

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

1 1064 Highway #8, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 5H8

Call Dealer

416-688-XXXX

(click to show)

416-688-2301

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory