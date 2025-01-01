Menu
2013 GMC Terrain SLT-1!!
**DEALER SERVICED**
**CLEAN CARFAX**
2.4L INLINE 4 MOTOR, FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, PIONEER SPEAKERS, LEATHER INTERIOR, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, SIRUS XM, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE STARTER AND MUCH MORE!!
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**

2013 GMC Terrain

179,026 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 GMC Terrain

SLT-1 **DEALER SERVICED**

12165069

2013 GMC Terrain

SLT-1 **DEALER SERVICED**

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
179,026KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GKALUEK4D6337611

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,026 KM

JUST LANDED!! 

2013 GMC Terrain SLT-1!!

**DEALER SERVICED**

**CLEAN CARFAX**

2.4L INLINE 4 MOTOR, FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, PIONEER SPEAKERS, LEATHER INTERIOR, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, SIRUS XM, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE STARTER AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto View

905-379-4206

2013 GMC Terrain