2013 Mazda MAZDA5

153,000 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

416-688-2301

2013 Mazda MAZDA5

2013 Mazda MAZDA5

GS

2013 Mazda MAZDA5

GS

Location

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

1 1064 Highway #8, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 5H8

416-688-2301

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

153,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5925243
  • Stock #: 1112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1112
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLD!!


$7995 CERTIFIED!!


 


Ask yourself this!!..Why buy from a PART-TIME DEALER?? or even a PRIVATE SELLER??. When you can buy your next vehicle from us. Buy with confidence, GNV Auto Sales is a family run business committed to you.


 


 


FINANCING AVAILABLE!!


 


A/C, ALL POWER OPTION AVAILABLE, ONLY 154,000KMS, DRIVES GREAT, MUST SEE!!


 


2013 Mazda5 GS : 4 Cylinder 2.5 Litre Engine, Automatic Transmission.


 


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, WE ARE A OMVIC AND UCDA REGISTERED DEALER.


 


EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE!! FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR GOOD & BAD CREDIT!


 


ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST & LICENSING, NO HIDDEN FEES GUARANTEED!!!


 


GNV AUTO SALES


1064 HIGHWAY #8


STONEY CREEK, ON


L8E-5H8


 


(416) 688-2301


 


COME IN TODAY FOR A TEST DRIVE..


 


$7995 Certified Plus HST, Licencing Extra.


 


PLEASE CALL OR TEXT MESSAGE FOR AN APPOINTMENT.


 


GNV AUTO SALES (416) 688-2301


 


While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with, GNV Auto Sales Inc.


 


WARRANTY DETAILS


 


Lubrico/Global Warranty Available. Please call for details.


 


GNV AUTO SALES IS LOCATED CLOSE TO THE CITIES OF: Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, Kincardine, London, Milton, Midland, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Owen Sound, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock!


 


Warranty:


Available.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

1 1064 Highway #8, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 5H8

