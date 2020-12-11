Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

112,210 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

416-688-2301

2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

4dr HB B250 Sports Tourer

2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

4dr HB B250 Sports Tourer

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

1 1064 Highway #8, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 5H8

416-688-2301

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

112,210KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6344243
  Stock #: 1028
  VIN: WDDMH4EB6DJ162944

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 1028
  Mileage 112,210 KM

Vehicle Description

$11995 CERTIFIED!!  / NO ACCIDENTS!!


VIEW OUR INVENTORY@/https://www.gnvautosales.com/


Ask yourself this!!..Why buy from a PART-TIME DEALER?? or even a PRIVATE SELLER??. When you can buy your next vehicle from us. Buy with confidence, GNV Auto Sales is a family run business committed to you.


FINANCING AVAILABLE!!


NAVIGATION,SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, A/C, LEATHER,ALL POWER OPTION AVAILABLE, ONLY 93,000 KMS, FWD, DRIVES GREAT, MUST SEE!!


2013 Mercedes Benz B250 Sport Tourer: 2.0t Litre Engine, Automatic Transmission.


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, WE ARE A OMVIC AND UCDA REGISTERED DEALER.


EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE!! FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR GOOD & BAD CREDIT!


ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST & LICENSING, NO HIDDEN FEES GUARANTEED!!!


GNV AUTO SALES...1064 HIGHWAY #8 STONEY CREEK, ON L8E-5H8


(905) 643-2293....COME IN TODAY FOR A TEST DRIVE!


$11995 Certified Plus HST, Licencing Extra.


PLEASE CALL OR TEXT MESSAGE FOR AN APPOINTMENT.


GNV AUTO SALES (416) 688-2301


While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with, GNV Auto Sales Inc.


WARRANTY DETAILS:


Lubrico/Global Warranty Available. Please call for details.


GNV AUTO SALES IS LOCATED CLOSE TO THE CITIES OF: Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, Kincardine, London, Milton, Midland, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Owen Sound, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
ABS Brakes
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

1 1064 Highway #8, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 5H8

