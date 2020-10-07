+ taxes & licensing
416-688-2301
1 1064 Highway #8, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 5H8
416-688-2301
+ taxes & licensing
SOLD!!
$9500 10 YEAR or 150,000Kms WARRANTY!!
ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENTS,FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC.
Ask yourself this!!..Why buy from a PART-TIME DEALER?? or even a PRIVATE SELLER??. When you can buy your next vehicle from us. Buy with confidence, GNV Auto Sales is a family run business committed to you.
WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE!!
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander ES: 2.4 Litre 4 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission...One Owner,Excellent Condition,Drives Great, Must See!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, WE ARE A OMVIC & UCDA REGISTERED DEALER.
EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE!! FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR GOOD & BAD CREDIT!
ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST & LICENSING, NO HIDDEN FEES GUARANTEED!!!
GNV AUTO SALES
1064 HIGHWAY #8
STONEY CREEK, ON
L8E-5H8
(416) 688-2301
COME IN TODAY FOR A TEST DRIVE..
$9500 as is... certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT MESSAGE FOR AN APPOINTMENT.
GNV AUTO SALES (416) 688-2301
While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with, GNV Auto Sales Inc.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1 1064 Highway #8, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 5H8