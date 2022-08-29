Menu
2013 Nissan Altima

104,633 KM

Details Features

$12,988

+ tax & licensing
$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

Motormax Auto Sales

905-664-7629

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Altima

2013 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

2013 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Location

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

905-664-7629

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

104,633KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9038374
  Stock #: 09080428
  VIN: 1N4AL2EP3DC230428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,633 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motormax Auto Sales

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

