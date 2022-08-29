2013 Nissan Altima

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9038374

9038374 Stock #: 09080428

09080428 VIN: 1N4AL2EP3DC230428

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 104,633 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Sun/Moonroof

