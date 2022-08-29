$12,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,988
+ taxes & licensing
Motormax Auto Sales
905-664-7629
2013 Nissan Altima
2013 Nissan Altima
2.5 S
Location
Motormax Auto Sales
521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7
905-664-7629
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,988
+ taxes & licensing
104,633KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9038374
- Stock #: 09080428
- VIN: 1N4AL2EP3DC230428
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 104,633 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Motormax Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Motormax Auto Sales
521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7