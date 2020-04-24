Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Subaru Legacy

2.5i w/Touring Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Subaru Legacy

2.5i w/Touring Pkg

Location

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

1 1064 Highway #8, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 5H8

416-688-2301

Contact Seller

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 100,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4934712
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

NEW CAR TRADE IN,ONLY 100,000Kms, DRIVES LIKE NEW!

Ask yourself this!!..Why buy from a PART-TIME Dealer?? or even a PRIVATE Seller??. When you can buy your next vehicle from us. Buy with confidence from a registered dealer. GNV Auto Sales is a family run business committed to you.

2013 Subaru Legacy Touring Pkg : 2.5 Litre Engine, AWD, Automatic Transmission.

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, WE ARE A OMVIC & UCDA REGISTERED DEALER.

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE!! FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR GOOD & BAD CREDIT...We'll take your Trade-in!

ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST & LICENSING, NO HIDDEN FEES GUARANTEED!!!

GNV AUTO SALES
1064 HIGHWAY #8
STONEY CREEK, ON
L8E-5H8

(416) 688-2301 Please call or Text Message us for an appointment.

COME IN TODAY FOR A TEST DRIVE.

This vehicle is sold certified, WAS $11995 Plus HST, Licencing Extra.

GNV AUTO SALES (416) 688-2301 TEXT MESSAGE US!!

While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with, GNV Auto Sales Inc.

WARRANTY DETAILS

Lubrico/Global Warranty Available.

WARRANTY DETAILS
available.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GNV Auto Sales Inc.

2013 Subaru Legacy 2...
 100,000 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Soul 2U
 57,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Soul 4U
 131,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

1 1064 Highway #8, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 5H8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-688-XXXX

(click to show)

416-688-2301

Send A Message