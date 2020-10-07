Menu
2013 Subaru Legacy

98,000 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
GNV Auto Sales Inc.

416-688-2301

2013 Subaru Legacy

2013 Subaru Legacy

4dr Sdn Auto 2.5i w/Touring Pkg

2013 Subaru Legacy

4dr Sdn Auto 2.5i w/Touring Pkg

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

1 1064 Highway #8, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 5H8

416-688-2301

98,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5925249
  • Stock #: 890
  • VIN: 4S3BMGG61D3004966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 890
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NOW ON SALE...$10995 CERTIFIED!

NEW CAR TRADE IN,ONLY 98,000Kms, DRIVES LIKE NEW!

Ask yourself this!!..Why buy from a PART-TIME Dealer?? or even a PRIVATE Seller??. When you can buy your next vehicle from us. Buy with confidence from a registered dealer. GNV Auto Sales is a family run business committed to you.

2013 Subaru Legacy Touring Pkg : 2.5 Litre Engine, AWD, Sunroof, Automatic Transmission.

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, WE ARE A OMVIC & UCDA REGISTERED DEALER.

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE!! FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR GOOD & BAD CREDIT...We'll take your Trade-in!

ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST & LICENSING, NO HIDDEN FEES GUARANTEED!!!

GNV AUTO SALES
1064 HIGHWAY #8
STONEY CREEK, ON
L8E-5H8

(416) 688-2301 Please call or Text Message us for an appointment.

COME IN TODAY FOR A TEST DRIVE.

This vehicle is sold certified for WAS $12995 Plus HST, Licencing Extra.

GNV AUTO SALES (416) 688-2301 TEXT MESSAGE US!!

While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with, GNV Auto Sales Inc.

WARRANTY DETAILS

Lubrico Warranty Available.



 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

1 1064 Highway #8, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 5H8

