Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring-Stow-N-Go-RearView Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring-Stow-N-Go-RearView Camera

Location

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

905-664-7629

  1. 1585680544
  2. 1585680544
  3. 1585680544
  4. 1585680544
  5. 1585680544
  6. 1585680544
  7. 1585680544
  8. 1585680544
  9. 1585680544
  10. 1585680544
  11. 1585680544
  12. 1585680544
  13. 1585680544
  14. 1585680544
  15. 1585680544
  16. 1585680544
  17. 1585680544
  18. 1585680544
  19. 1585680544
  20. 1585680544
Contact Seller

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 123,650KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4800939
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BG5ER114989
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Third Passenger Door
  • Power Fourth Passenger Door
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motormax Auto Sales

2011 RAM 1500 SLT-HE...
 161,057 KM
$13,988 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Grand Car...
 195,192 KM
$5,888 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Edge SEL-A...
 81,704 KM
$15,988 + tax & lic
Motormax Auto Sales

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-664-XXXX

(click to show)

905-664-7629

Send A Message