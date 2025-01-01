Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

194,504 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
12264112

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $1,499

Used
194,504KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTR1TEH4EZ155965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 194,504 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED!!

2014 GMC Sierra 1500!!

**CLEAN CARFAX**

**WELL MAINTAINED**

**TRUCK COMES WITH SECOND SET OF RIMS (STEELIES) WITH TIRES**

4.3L V6 MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, QUAD CAB, BED COVER, AFTERMARKET TOUCH SCREEN,  BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS AND MUCH MORE!! 

**TRUCK BEING SOLD AS-IS**

**ADDITIONAL $1,499.99 FOR SAFETY**

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Steel Wheels

