Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Honda Civic

70,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

416-688-2301

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr Man DX

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr Man DX

Location

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

1 1064 Highway #8, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 5H8

416-688-2301

  1. 6534370
  2. 6534370
  3. 6534370
  4. 6534370
  5. 6534370
  6. 6534370
  7. 6534370
  8. 6534370
Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

70,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6534370
  • Stock #: 1037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1037
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 Only 70,000 Kms,Automatic,LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT!

NOW ON SALE $7995 CERTIFIED! Plus HST Licencing Extra.


Ask yourself this!!..Why buy from a PART-TIME Dealer or even a PRIVATE Seller??. When you can buy your next vehicle from us. Buy with confidence from a registered dealer. GNV Auto Sales is a family run business committed to you.


2014 Honda Civic Dx : 1.8 Litre Engine, 5 Speed Manual Transmission.

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, WE ARE A OMVIC & UCDA REGISTERED DEALER. EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE!! FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR GOOD & BAD CREDIT AOC...We'll take your Trade-in! ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST & LICENSING, NO HIDDEN FEES GUARANTEED!!!


GNV AUTO SALES 1064 HIGHWAY #8 STONEY CREEK, ON L8E-5H8

Please call (905) 643-2293 or Text Message us at (416) 688-2301 for an appointment. COME IN TODAY FOR A TEST DRIVE.


GNV AUTO SALES (416) 688-2301 TEXT MESSAGE US!!

While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with, GNV Auto Sales Inc.


GNV AUTO SALES IS LOCATED CLOSE TO : Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, Kincardine, London, Milton, Midland, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Owen Sound, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From GNV Auto Sales Inc.

2010 Kia Soul 5dr Wgn
 262,000 KM
$2,495 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic 4dr...
 151,231 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2012 MINI Cooper Cou...
 102,335 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email GNV Auto Sales Inc.

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

1 1064 Highway #8, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 5H8

Call Dealer

416-688-XXXX

(click to show)

416-688-2301

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory