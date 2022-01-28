Menu
2014 Jeep Wrangler

141,837 KM

Details Features

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

2014 Jeep Wrangler

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Location

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

141,837KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8161681
  • Stock #: J298988
  • VIN: 1C4AJWBG9EL328988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 141,837 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convertible Hardtop
Conventional Spare Tire

