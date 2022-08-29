$25,988+ tax & licensing
$25,988
+ taxes & licensing
Motormax Auto Sales
905-664-7629
2014 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara
Motormax Auto Sales
521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7
905-664-7629
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,988
+ taxes & licensing
141,902KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9024208
- Stock #: 09038988
- VIN: 1C4AJWBG9EL328988
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 141,902 KM
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convertible Hardtop
Conventional Spare Tire
