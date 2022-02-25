$16,488+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-664-7629
2014 Kia Soul
SX-Accident Free-We Finance
Location
Motormax Auto Sales
521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7
905-664-7629
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,488
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8377656
- Stock #: MAR6827
- VIN: KNDJX3A59E7076827
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,145 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs and drives excellent. Automatic, 4Cyl., Rear view camera, Leather/heated seats, Power/steering, Power/brakes, Power/door locks, Power/mirrors, Tilt/steering, Bluetooth, Cruise, A/C, keyless entry. Fully certified with inspection sheet provided. Accident free, Carfax verified. 7 months or 11,000 km ($1000)per claim Bronze (powertrain) warranty by peoples choice is included and exteneded warranty plans are available to suit your need ask us for more details. Taxes and Licensing fee extra. No hidden charges -No administration fee -Financing Available. Please visit us at motormax.ca to see our full inventory and business hours -New vehicles arriving weekly -Always best prices. We are located at 521 Barton street, Stoney creek, L8E 2L7 right off the QEW Niagara (Fruitland road Exit). We are only 40 minutes from Toronto and Niagara Falls to serve you better open 6 days a week.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Motormax Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.