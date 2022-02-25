Menu
2014 Kia Soul

99,145 KM

Details Description Features

$16,488

+ tax & licensing
$16,488

+ taxes & licensing

Motormax Auto Sales

905-664-7629

2014 Kia Soul

2014 Kia Soul

SX-Accident Free-We Finance

2014 Kia Soul

SX-Accident Free-We Finance

Location

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

905-664-7629

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,488

+ taxes & licensing

99,145KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8377656
  Stock #: MAR6827
  VIN: KNDJX3A59E7076827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,145 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs and drives excellent. Automatic, 4Cyl., Rear view camera, Leather/heated seats, Power/steering, Power/brakes, Power/door locks, Power/mirrors, Tilt/steering, Bluetooth, Cruise, A/C, keyless entry. Fully certified with inspection sheet provided. Accident free, Carfax verified. 7 months or 11,000 km ($1000)per claim Bronze (powertrain) warranty by peoples choice is included and exteneded warranty plans are available to suit your need ask us for more details. Taxes and Licensing fee extra. No hidden charges -No administration fee -Financing Available. Please visit us at motormax.ca to see our full inventory and business hours -New vehicles arriving weekly -Always best prices. We are located at 521 Barton street, Stoney creek, L8E 2L7 right off the QEW Niagara (Fruitland road Exit). We are only 40 minutes from Toronto and Niagara Falls to serve you better open 6 days a week.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Buy From Home Available

Motormax Auto Sales

Motormax Auto Sales

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

905-664-7629

